Hrithik Roshan returns to Mumbai ahead of new year, seen at airport with girlfriend Saba Azad and sons

Hrithik Roshan arrived at Mumbai airport, hours before the new year. He was on holiday with his girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad, and his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan, in Europe. They were also joined by the actor's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who also returned with them on Saturday. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares his sons reaction to Koi Mil Gaya)

In a paparazzi video, Hrithik is seen walking out of the airport terminal with his sons. He wore a white T-shirt underneath a beige-coloured knit jacket, and paired with dark jeans. He also sported a cap and had his face mask on. His sons looked casual in hoodies and denim pants. They too were wearing face masks while travelling.

Saba, in an all-dark blue look, walked beside them along with Pashmina. She opted for a red sweater with jeans. Looking at the cameras, Hrithik waved at them and also flashed thumbs up before heading towards their car.

Earlier, all of them were seen making most of the holiday season in Europe. In a photo, Hrithik, Saba, cousins Eshaan Roshan and Pashmina posed for the camera as they sat inside a restaurant. It was shared by Pashmina who captioned it as “My favourites,” on Instagram.

On Christmas, Hrithik celebrated with Saba and his sons Hrehaan and Hredaan during their ski holiday. He had posted a photo of himself, Saba, Hrehaan, Hredaan, and others posing in the snow. It read, "Merry Christmas beautiful people." In the photo, Hrithik, Pashmina, Hrehaan and Hredaan as well as Saba were seen with all smiles in the snow. They also held black umbrellas as they enjoyed their white Christmas. As per reports, Hrithik and Saba were in France with his family.

Hrithik's last film outing was Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action film, Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is his first film with Deepika, and is slated to hit cinemas in January 2024.

On the other hand, Saba will be next seen in the film Songs Of Paradise, which also has Soni Razdan. She recently wrapped up the shoot for Rocket Boys season 2. Pashmina is all set for her Bollywood debut with director Nipun Dharmadhikari's Ishq Vishk Rebound, the reboot of Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk that released in 2003.

