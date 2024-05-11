Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad step out for double date with Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar; hug as they part ways. Watch

Actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar for a double date over dinner in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the couples emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad shows off washboard abs in a gym pic and talks about her diet; Dia Mirza reacts) Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Hrithik, Saba, Farhan, Shibani go on double date

Hrithik, Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted exiting La Loca Maria in Mumbai on Friday night. As they exited the restaurant, Hrithik, Farhan, Saba, and Shibani Dandekar hugged each other. They also posed for the paparazzi.

Hrithik, Farhan, Saba Azad and Shibani also shared conversations as they parted ways. For the outing, Hrithik wore a white T-shirt under a denim shirt, olive pants and a matching cap. Saba opted for a black top and matching shorts. Farhan was seen in a black T-shirt and pants. Shibani wore a cropped black top, a denim jacket and trousers.

Farhan and Hrithik starred in films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). Hrithik had and extended cameo in Don 2: The King Is Back (2011), directed by Farhan Akhtar. He also had a cameo appearance in Luck by Chance (2009), which starred Farhan.

About Farhan and Shibani

Farhan married Shibani in 2022. He was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani from 2000–2017. They are parents to two daughters – Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar.

About Hrithik and Saba

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a few years now. They confirmed their relationship at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand. Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They are parents to two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Hrithik, Saba's films

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in main roles. He is currently busy shooting War 2 with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Jr NTR is also playing a key role in the movie.

Saba's film Minimum recently secured an opening at the UK Asian Film Festival in London. The movie is directed by debutant director Rumana Molla. It stars Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana, Naseeruddin Shah, and Saba in key roles.

Farhan and Shibani's projects

Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with Jee Le Zara featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. He announced the film in 2021. He will also direct Don 3, headlined by Ranveer Singh. Shibani was recently seen in Made in Heaven 2.