Hrithik Roshan says he deleted Instagram, re-installed only to praise Vir Das' Fool Volume; comedian says: ‘Life made’
Vir Das thanked Hrithik Roshan for “always shining a light and for always being amazing” after he praised his new Netflix special.
Actor Hrithik Roshan recently deleted social media app Instagram but was compelled to reinstal it only to praise comedian Vir Das and his new stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hrithik called the stand-up special "the best stand-up show ever". Vir Das said that this made his life.
Hrithik Roshan praises Vir Das' new show, he reacts
Hrithik shared a screenshot of his television as he streamed the show. "Had to reinstall Instagram cause I had to say this. Vir Das' Fool Volume has got to be the best stand-up show ever," he wrote along with it.
Re-posting it on his Instagram Stories, Vir said, "Day, month, year, life, made! Thank you, Hrithik, for always shining a light and for always being amazing. Thank you, thank you (folded hands emoji). @hrithikroshan I admire you so much!"
About Vir Das: Fool Volume
Vir Das: Fool Volume premiered on Netflix on July 18. The stand-up special has been filmed across Mumbai, New York and London. This Netflix special stems from Vir's speech loss experience before the biggest show of his career, as per news agency ANI. What came next was Fool Volume: his most self-aware work to date. Vir takes on everything from silence and self-doubt to rediscovering joy.
When Vir talked about his show
Talking about his new special, Vir had said, as quoted by ANI, "This special is a journey across countries, cultures, and a whole lot of internal chaos. For me, comedy has always been more than just punchlines. It's about connection. Whether you're in London, New York, or Mumbai, laughter sounds the same."
This marks Vir's fifth Netflix special, making him the first Indian comedian to reach that milestone.
About Hrithik's next film
Hrithik will be next seen in War 2 along with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 film War, which featured Hrithik in the role of RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. A part of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is slated to hit the big screen on August 14.
