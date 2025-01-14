Hrithik Roshan shares his handwritten notes from before Kaho Na Pyaar Hai's release: What’s changed? Absolutely nothing

Actor Hrithik Roshan took a trip down memory lane as his film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai completed 25 years of release. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Hrithik posted photos of his old handwritten notes. He also wrote about prepping for the film, which marked his Bollywood debut. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan is nervous about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-releasing, thinks people will realise he wasn't all that) Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik shares notes scribbled 27 years ago

In the notes, Hrithik wrote about veteran actor Nasseruddin Shah. A part of the note read, "One life. That's it-only one life, once chance, don't f*** it up, don't give a s*** about small failures...Just keep going, don't break." It also read, "Do it the way you want it! Cause that's the best way! One day, just believe!"

He also wrote, "Need a lot of biceps for broader upper chest also." Hrithik also noted, "No particular word is a threat, stretch out the beginning of the word or join it with the previous word." In another page he wrote, "Speech-talk without being conscious at all of stuttering...It doesn't happen anymore! It's all in the mind!" "Trust your instinct, they won't let you down," read another line.

Hrithik recalls being nervous for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Sharing his old notes, Hrithik captioned the post, "My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing ? Bad thing ? It’s just how it is. Only process remains."

"So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says 'one day' at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai."

About Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Recently, in celebration of Hrithik's silver jubilee in the film industry, the film was re-released in theatres. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 2000 blockbuster also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Ameesha Patel. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai featured Hrithik in a double role. It follows Rohit, a singer who falls for Sonia (Patel) but is murdered after witnessing a crime.

After she moves to New Zealand, she meets Raj, Rohit's lookalike. The two team up to uncover the truth behind Raj's murder. The movie's ensemble cast also included Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, and Tannaz Irani.

Hrithik will next be seen in War 2, the sequel to his 2019 action thriller. It also features Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.