Hrithik Roshan shares son Hrehaan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment, pens sweet note on adulthood on his 20th birthday
Hrithik Roshan shared unseen videos and photos from holidays with son Hrehaan, advised him to keep his child alive as he turns 20.
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, turned 20 today. Marking the occasion, the actor shared a series of unseen pictures and videos from their holidays together and penned a heartfelt note for him. In the sweet birthday post, Hrithik reflected on the importance of stepping into adulthood and shared a few life lessons for his son as he entered this new phase.
Hrithik Roshan pens sweet birthday post for son Hrehaan Roshan
On Saturday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying time in the ocean with his sons. He also posted memories from their boys’ night out, where they were seen enjoying dinner together at a fancy restaurant. Another video showed Hrithik on a road trip with his sons, with Hrehaan seemingly having a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment as he stretched his arms out into the air while Hrithik drove a car similar to the one seen in the film.
Hrithik also shared some unseen pictures from Hrehaan’s childhood, in which he could be seen laughing his heart out and posing for the camera with his father. Sharing the pictures and videos, he wrote, "My dear Ray As you so eagerly step into adulthood, here’s a gentle reminder of why it's so important to be an adult !"
The note further read, "An adult who builds a life strong enough…Responsible enough..Steady enough…Wise enough...So that the child in you experiences top notch endless moments of unbridled laughter, Max moments of pure joy, Smiles of quiet satisfaction and freedom to keep you flying! That’s the job. Nothing more. Nothing less."
He concluded by advising him to always keep the child inside him alive and wrote, "So good luck, you adult. Remember- The adult steers the boat. But the child… is the captain. “O captain, my captain.” Is better applied here. Happy 20th birthday Ray, my son. Above are examples of what your captain has always looked like."
Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne also penned a note to wish her son on his birthday. She took to Instagram and wrote, "RAY MY JAAN… You ARE My Greatest Blessing of Life.. My Hrehaan, my first born son.. there is no greater joy then to be your and Ridzo’s mom.. the Man you have grown into makes me feel so so proud and grateful. I love you madlyyyy… welcome to your 20’s My SonShine ."
Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming work
Hrithik was last seen in War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, failed to impress audiences and emerged as a box-office failure. The actor is now set to wear a new hat as a director. He will be directing Krrish 4. Details of the film’s cast are yet to be revealed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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