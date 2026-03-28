Hrithik Roshan shares son Hrehaan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment, pens sweet note on adulthood on his 20th birthday

Hrithik also shared some unseen pictures from Hrehaan’s childhood, in which he could be seen laughing his heart out and posing for the camera with his father. Sharing the pictures and videos, he wrote, "My dear Ray As you so eagerly step into adulthood, here’s a gentle reminder of why it's so important to be an adult !"

On Saturday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying time in the ocean with his sons. He also posted memories from their boys’ night out, where they were seen enjoying dinner together at a fancy restaurant. Another video showed Hrithik on a road trip with his sons, with Hrehaan seemingly having a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment as he stretched his arms out into the air while Hrithik drove a car similar to the one seen in the film.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan ’s elder son, Hrehaan Roshan , turned 20 today. Marking the occasion, the actor shared a series of unseen pictures and videos from their holidays together and penned a heartfelt note for him. In the sweet birthday post, Hrithik reflected on the importance of stepping into adulthood and shared a few life lessons for his son as he entered this new phase.

The note further read, "An adult who builds a life strong enough…Responsible enough..Steady enough…Wise enough...So that the child in you experiences top notch endless moments of unbridled laughter, Max moments of pure joy, Smiles of quiet satisfaction and freedom to keep you flying! That’s the job. Nothing more. Nothing less."

He concluded by advising him to always keep the child inside him alive and wrote, "So good luck, you adult. Remember- The adult steers the boat. But the child… is the captain. “O captain, my captain.” Is better applied here. Happy 20th birthday Ray, my son. Above are examples of what your captain has always looked like."

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne also penned a note to wish her son on his birthday. She took to Instagram and wrote, "RAY MY JAAN… You ARE My Greatest Blessing of Life.. My Hrehaan, my first born son.. there is no greater joy then to be your and Ridzo’s mom.. the Man you have grown into makes me feel so so proud and grateful. I love you madlyyyy… welcome to your 20’s My SonShine ."