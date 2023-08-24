Hrithik Roshan stops 'all work in the studio' to watch Chandrayaan 3 landing on moon. Watch video

Hrithik Roshan halted all his work, much like most of India, and cheered for the country as the countdown for the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 began Wednesday evening. He shared a video and could be seen happily cheering for the Chandrayaan and ISRO while watching the touchdown on a laptop. Hrithik was working on post-production of his upcoming film Fighter when he took a pause for the historical event. Also read: Hrithik Roshan breaks internet, goes shirtless in pics from vacation with Saba

The video opens with Hrithik smiling happily as he records the Chandrayaan 3 approaching the surface of the moon (playing on a laptop) while someone can be heard saying, "All work has been stopped in the studio and this is what we are doing!" Hrithik is later heard cheering on: "Come on! Come On." The video also shows the celebrations as the scientists erupted in joy after the successful landing.

Musician Vishal Dadlani posted the complete video on his Instagram page and wrote, "#TeamFighter stopped all work to watch #Chandrayaan land on the Moon today! What a proud moment for India, for @isro.in, for #Science, for Humankind! Proud to share this moment in History with @hrithikroshan @s1danand & @abhijitnalani! Jai Hind!! "

Hrithik also posted a portion of the video on his Instagram Stories. He captioned it with “Jai Hind” and added a clapping emoji. Later, Vishal posted a picture of himself on Instagram Stories. He wore a hoodie with Chandrayaan 3 written on it and looked into a mirror, with his back to the camera. Vishal captioned the picture as: “Wearing my heart on the hoodie today. Thanks for the incredible ISRO and Chandrayaan 3 wearables. Congratulations to us all.” He also posted another picture as he flaunted yet another ISRO tshirt.

Chandrayaan 3 waited for sometime to allow the lunar dust to settle down before it rolled out Pragyan rover on the surface of the moon. It landed successfully on the south pole of the moon Wednesday evening. The landing took place after a 40-day journey which began from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

India is now the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface. India is also the first to touchdown on the south pole of the moon.

