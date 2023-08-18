Hrithik Roshan breaks the internet as he flaunts washboard abs in shirtless pics from vacation with Saba Azad

Actor Hrithik Roshan, earlier on Friday, returned to Mumbai after a quick trip with his girlfriend Saba Azad. While fans were just recovering from their adorable PDA moments at the airport, the actor sent out a sweet surprise for the internet as he dropped a glimpse of his body transformation in recent pictures. One of the photos is seemingly clicked by Saba during their holiday. Also read: Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad ‘winter girl’ as he shares picture from their Argentina vacation Hrithik Roshan has impressed his fans with his body transformation.

Hrithik dropped before and after photos of himself. The first one had him flaunting his well-toned abs at a gym. This was followed by another one where he looked more handsome, featuring his even more chiselled abs, at a pool.

Sharing the photos, Hrithik wrote, “Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym.” Responding to him, Rohit Bose Roy commented, “You before pictures are better than most of our after pictures.” Karan Wahi and Unni Mukundan too praised the actor.

A fan said, “Most handsome man in India cinema ever.” “Bro you don't need the gym, the gym needs you,” added someone. Another commented, “Aging like fine wine.”

Earlier in the day, Hrithik and Saba were seen walking out of the airport. A paparazzo video featured Hrithik holding Saba's hand. The couple seemed lost in a conversation as they didn't pose for photographers. Hrithik looked cool in an all-black look while Saba's airport outfit included comfy pants with a striped shirt. Both of them were wearing caps.

Hrithik will be next seen in action flick, Fighter. On Independence Day, earlier this week, the makers of Fighter dropped a new motion poster. It had Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The Fighter motion poster opened with a few fighter jets flying in the air. It was followed by shots of an Indian Air Force base. Hrithik, who is the lead of the film, emerged as a fighter pilot in the action film. Sharing the post, Hrithik wrote on Twitter, “#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.” Fighter is directed by Sidharth Anand.

