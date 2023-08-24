Priyanka Chopra is a proud Indian, congratulates ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 3 success

Priyanka Chopra is elated and proud of the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) after they successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon. As the world celebrated India's victory in space, Priyanka joined them to congratulate the ISRO scientists. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas send handwritten note to Gadar 2 director) Priyanka Chopra Jonas is proud of the Chandrayaan 3 success.(AP)

She shared pictures from the moon and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "India on the moon.#proud. Congratulations to the brilliant minds @ISRO for making the Chandrayaan 2 such a success."

Priyanka's post.

Chandrayaan 3

After it landed successfully on the south pole of the moon Wednesday evening, Chandrayaan 3 waited for the lunar dust to settle down and started to roll out Pragyan rover. The landing took place after a 40-day journey which began from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface. India is now the first to touchdown on the south pole of moon.

Priyanka and Gadar 2

Priyanka recently congratulated Anil Sharma for the success of his latest film, Gadar 2. She sent him a handwritten letter and flowers for the occasion. Anil shared the pictures on social media and wrote: “Thx @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for your warm wishes ... it really touched my heart #Gadar2.”

Priyanka wrote in her letter, “Dear Anil sir, congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2! Lots of wishes for the future endeavours! Much love, Priyanka and Nick.”

It was an Anil Sharma film that marked Priyanka's onscreen debut in Bollywood. Featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta alongside Priyanka, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy released in 2003.

Priyanka's recent projects

Most recently seen in Prime Video's Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Next up, she has another Hollywood film lined up for release. She will be soon seen in the action film Heads of State which also features John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles.

