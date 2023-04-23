Richard Madden says Priyanka Chopra challenges and encourages him on Citadel: 'She and I spar together'

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra are kicking off the global Prime Video series Citadel. The US show premieres on April 28 and will lead to more global versions being launched in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico. The actors play former spies Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh whose memories have been erased by the spy agency they used to work for, and they have to return to take down another agency that seeks to rise in its absence. Richard Madden spoke about the collaborative energy he and Priyanka had on set that they both brought out the best in each other while trying to better service the story of Citadel. (Also read: Richard Madden says he ‘would be honoured’ to do a Bollywood film: India makes more movies than any other country) Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at the London premiere of Citadel.

The actor is also one of several names being thrown around for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig's retirement. But the actor shared that he was enjoying playing his character on Citadel, which was going to keep him busy for a while. The series has already been renewed for a second season and a production is slated to move to California for the new season.

In an interview with GOODTiMES, Richard shared what it was like working with Priyanka on Citadel. He shared, "Priyanka is so beautifully creative and passionate and intelligent. It's something being able to work with someone who's going to push me and encourage me to bring the best out of the script and for us to challenge each other. Very much like the characters, Priyanka and I spar together and ask a lot of each other. I think that does something brilliant in elevating storytelling. The two of us are always trying to bring the best out of the story and get the most from every second on screen."

Richard was last seen in the Marvel film Eternals (2021) directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao. He became a household name with his role of Robb Stark from 2011 to 2013 in the global hit series Game of Thrones. Later, he moved on to film roles with romance Cinderella (2015), the musical Rocketman (2019) and war film 1917 (2019). In 2018, he played a police officer trying to stop a terror threat in the thriller series Bodyguard.

