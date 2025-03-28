Hrithik Roshan to debut as director with Krrish 4; hints of his interest in filmmaking were there all along

Actor Hrithik Roshan surprised many when it was announced on Friday that he will debut as a director with the popular superhero franchise’s next instalment, Krrish 4. His dad, Rakesh Roshan, who incidentally also turned to filmmaking after pursuing acting, directed the first three films. But that aside, it should come as no surprise that Hrithik eventually decided to direct because the hints were there all along. (Also Read: Krrish 4 officially announced with Hrithik Roshan making directorial debut; Rakesh Roshan, Aditya Chopra to co-produce) Hrithik Roshan is following in his father Rakesh Roshan's footsteps.

Working with Rakesh Roshan as an AD

Hrithik began his career in the film industry not as an actor but behind the scenes as an assistant director to his dad, Rakesh. As a 17-year-old, he assisted Rakesh on the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Karan Arjun.

25 years ago in 2000, when it was time for him to make his acting debut with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik was as invested behind the screen. He even admitted on the Netflix docu-series The Roshans that he sat at the editing table to ensure the film was perfect.

Shuts down rumours of directing Krrish 2

The first Krrish film was released in 2006 as a spin-off to the 2003 hit Koi…Mil Gaya. The superhero character Krrish was a hit, leading to a sequel, Krrish 3, in 2013. But before it was even known that there would technically be no Krrish 2, rumours were rife that Hrithik would direct it.

At a 2012 promotional event for Agneepath, he told the press, “I’m not directing Krrish 2 with dad or any other movie. I’m only acting.” He added, “Direction will happen as and when and if it ever has to,” but he mentioned dreams of directing a film someday in 2014 while promoting Bang Bang.

Siddharth Anand sees a ‘closet filmmaker’ in Hrithik

In 2023, director Siddharth Anand was directing Fighter with Hrithik when he called the actor a ‘closet filmmaker’. Given that they had already worked together in Bang Bang and War, he was all praise for their working experience together.

He told MidDay, “Hrithik is a complete Hindi film hero. He is an intricate performer who not only adds nuances to his role, but also encourages the actors in front of him, so that everyone shines in the film. Hrithik doesn’t look at himself alone in a movie. He is a closet filmmaker, and he doesn’t know it. I keep telling him that he should direct a film soon.”

It looks like Hrithik took his advice to heart because the same year, he directed an advertisement for clothing brand Arrow, telling the press, “From 25 years of being in front of the camera, I have stepped behind it for the Arrow campaign.”

Rakesh Roshan talks of ‘passing on the baton’

Rakesh has been quite vocal lately whenever the topic of Krrish 4 came up that he will not be directing the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama a couple of days ago, he even said that the day has come when ‘I have to pass on the baton.’

Without revealing that Hrithik would be helming the fourth film in the franchise, he said, “The day has to come when I have to pass on the baton. So, it’s better I do it when I am in my senses, so that I can overlook the process as well and ascertain whether he’s doing it correctly or not. Tomorrow, if I am not in my senses and I’ll have to pass it on, I will not know what they are making.”

When making it official on Friday that Hrithik is taking over directing duties for Krrish 4, Rakesh wrote on Instagram, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4.”