Hrithik Roshan turns referee for swimming race between Zayed Khan and his son Zidaan. Watch

Hrithik Roshan turned referee for a fun swimming race between actor Zayed Khan with his son Zidaan. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram account to share the video. Hrithik then gave the final answer, where he announced who won between father and son. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands as they celebrate Diwali with his family. See pics) Zayed Khan shared a fun video on his Instagram account.

Zayed Khan's Instagram post

Zayed Khan took to his Instagram account to share a short video where he could be seen competing with Zidaan in the swimming pool. Both father and son came to a close finish and turned to referee Hrithik Roshan to tell them who won. Hrithik was seen smiling and then added, "Oh my god! Dad won by a millimeter!"

In the caption, Zayed added, "EPIC!! Race between my Son Zidaan and myself . Still don’t know who won (confused face emoticon). Aariz was the commentator and my brother Hrithik the judge . Hope to have more healthy competitions like these . Proud of you Zizu , cause your Dad is a quite the swimmer himself. #family #racing #holidays #fathersonbond @zidaan.z.khan @hrithikroshan . Thanks brother for a lovely weekend (red heart emoticon)."

More details

Zayed Khan is the son of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. He is the brother of interior designer Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to Hrithik. He was last seen in the 2017 TV show Haasil, which was on air for around four months. Zayed will soon be seen in a film in which he will share screen space with his father Sanjay Khan for the first time as an adult.

Hrithik was last seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. He will be next seen in Sidharth Anand's action thriller Fighter, which is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. It stars Deepika Padukone opposite him. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2.

