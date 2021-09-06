Hrithik Roshan wants fans to say ‘Bollywood bicep ki jai’ after seeing new pic

Hrithik Roshan has been sharing pictures on Instagram and his latest post caught the attention of his fans. Hrithik flexed his muscles and wrote ‘Bollywood bicep ki jai’ in his new Instagram post.

In the picture, Hrithik is dressed in a simple vest. He captioned the image, “Bolo bollywood bicep ki jai.” Fans were quick to shower praises on the post and many of them dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One fan also termed the picture as, “Hot”. Another fan also said, “Nahi nahi Hrithik bicep ki jai (No, Hrithik Roshan’s biceps should be hailed).”

Earlier, on Sunday, Hrithik Roshan had posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram Stories. He had written in his caption, “Ready for action. Yup. Go Ahead and punch me.”

Last seen in 2019's War alongside Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan will soon feature in Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone. The film is touted to be India's first aerial action franchise and is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

In June this year, Hrithik had also announced the fourth instalment of his hit superhero franchise, Krrish. "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4," he wrote in a social media post and shared a short video of himself as the superhero.

The series began in 2003, with Koi Mil Gaya, and continued with Krrish in 2006. A third film, Krrish 3, was released in 2013. All three films have been directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, who will also helm the fourth film.