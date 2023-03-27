Hrithik Roshan was told he couldn't build physique due to spinal problem, started working out with books: Rakesh Roshan

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently opened up about his actor son Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Rakesh had directed the film which marked Hrithik's debut as a lead actor in Bollywood. During his recent appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol, Rakesh shared the story of how Hrithik was cast in it. He said doctors had said that Hrithik couldn't build up an impressive physique due to a health condition. Also read: Hrithik Roshan leaves mushy comment on Saba Azad's gorgeous sari pics Rakesh Roshan has talked about Hrithik Roshan's journey in films.

Sony shared a clip of Rakesh from Indian Idol along with the caption: “Rakesh ji ne batayi Hrithik ki journey as a proud father (proud father Rakesh shares Hrithik's journey).” He said he was thinking about his next project after his 1997 directorial Koyla and whom to cast. “Mujhe kisine kaha ki isme koi naya ladka ho to acchha rahega, romantic film hogi. Hrithik bhi baedha hua tha, maine kaha Hrithik ko le lenge (someone told me to cast a new boy since it would be a romantic film. Hrithik was also there so I decided to cast him).”

Rakesh went on to add, “He was very lean and thin, doctors told, ‘aap kabhi apni physique nahi bana sakte, aap dance nahi kar sakte kyunki aapke inherent kujh problem hai spinal cord mein (doctors said Hrithik can never make his physique because of an inherent problem in the spinal cord)'. But he challenged everything, he started exercising with books and slowly, slowly with books he came to dumbbells and dumbbells se usne fir ye sab apni physique banayi (then he made his physique).”

During a song launch event last year, Hrithik too had talked about how doctors had restricted him from doing action or dance films before the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. According to ANI, he said, "Before the release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai my doctors had told me that my health condition is not so good that I can do action films and dance films. I took this diagnosis as a challenge and focused on my health and fitness. I learnt how to do my work to the best of my abilities and I'm just happy to be here standing in front of you'll today. It is nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I'm still doing action and I'm still dancing and I'm still being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me, would be very proud of this me, today."

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai went on to become a blockbuster. Hrithik had a dual role in the film and was cast opposite Ameesha Patel. He will now be seen in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. He is known as one of the fittest actors and dancers in the film industry.

