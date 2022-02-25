Hrithik Roshan wishes Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for her new venture: 'Happy to see you grow'

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, who is the sister of Sussanne Khan, has started a new business venture in the form of a jewellery label. And among those who wished Farah for her new project was her former brother-in-law actor Hrithik Roshan. He took to social media to congratulate Farah. (Also read: Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him the ‘best dad ever’)

Farah's new label - Farah Khan Atelier - was launched three days ago. The designer roped in sister Sussanne Khan and actor Amyra Dastur for the brand's campaign. Announcing the brand and its campaign, Farah shared a video about it on Instagram. Hrithik shared Farah's video on Instagram Stories and wrote, "It makes me happy to see you grow and thrive dear @farahkhanali. Congratulations on your new venture."

In turn, Farah shared Hrithik's post on Instagram Stories herself, thanking the actor. "Thank you Duggu @hrithikroshan love you," she wrote, referring to Hrithik by his pet name Duggu. Other celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Kanika Kapoor and Lara Dutta also sent congratulatory messages and wishes to Farah.

Hrithik Roshan was married to Farah's sister Sussanne from 2000-2014. They have two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Since their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne have been on good terms and they even moved in together during the pandemic to co-parent their sons under the same roof. Wishing Hrithik on his birthday last month, Sussanne had written on Instagram, "Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray and Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today and always, bigggg hug." (Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha first look out, Hrithik calls him ‘finest actor’)

Hrithik currently is rumoured to be dating actor Saba Azad. The two have been spotted on dinner datesSaba also attended a Roshan family get together with Hrithik recently.

