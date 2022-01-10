Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, calls him the ‘best dad ever’

On Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan turned 48. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished him by posting a compilation video of him with their sons.

Sharing the video, Sussanne wrote “Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals."

In the video, there were sevreal pictures of Hrithik and his sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan along with the hashtag #BestDadEver. There were pictures of Hrithik dancing with his sons, chilling near the beach and one in which the trio wore ‘Like father’ and ‘Like son’ t-shirts.

Many fans also wished Hrithik in the comments section. One fan wrote “Happy birthday to the Best dancer actor.”

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000, shortly after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. The couple released a joint statement which read, “We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own individual choices. We are parents of two wonderful kids and our responsibility remains to protect and take care of them. Nothing can change that."

In a 2019 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sussanne opened up about her divorce. She said that their marriage may have ended but her relationship with Hrithik is sacred and that he is her support system. “I have a support system in Hrithik. It’s not a marriage, but we are friends. That zone is so sacred to me, it doesn’t make me feel sad or lonely. My kids are go-getters. They organise thing," she said.

