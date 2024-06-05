Hrithik Roshan's Jodhaa Akbar co-star Nikitin Dheer reveals unpleasant shooting experience: 'It made me very angry'

Nikitin Dheer, known for playing antagonist in many popular movies recently opened up on the struggle he faced as a character artist. The actor, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan shared about his unpleasant working experience in Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai starrer Jodhaa Akbar. (Also read: Shrimad Ramayan producer on making a mythological show post Adipursh backlash) Nikitin Dheer recalled his unpleasant working experience in Hrithik Roshan's Jodhaa Akbar.

Nikitin Dheer calls Jodhaa Akbar a 'bad experience'

Nikitin, who portrayed the villain Sharifuddin Hussain in Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus confessed that he had a bad experience during shooting. He told, “As an artist, I didn’t have fun working on the film. It was a very bad experience for me, to the point that I told my father that I’d entered the wrong line, and that I’d rethink my life.”

He further added, “I worked on my physique for the film, I trained for months in Urdu. I shot for more than 100 days. For example, I specially flew back from Istanbul to dub for the film. I must’ve made 90 phone calls to figure out what the plan is, but nobody from the production answered my calls. The third day, I was supposed to return to Istanbul, and that’s when I’m told that they’ve got somebody else to dub my part. It made me very angry. And there are so many incidents like this.”

Jodhaa Akbar was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashutosh Gowariker.

About Nikitin Dheer

Nikitin made his acting debut with the television show Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shree Krishn. He later featured in TV series like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, Ishaqbaaz and Naagin 3.

However his Bollywood debut was Hrithik-Aishwarya's Jodhaa Akbar. The film was based on the love story between Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaabai. Nikitin later played the antagonist in Dabanng 3, Chennai Express and Sooryavanshi. He was also appreciated for playing Kargil war hero Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah.

Nikitin is currently essaying the character of Raavana in the TV show - Shrimad Ramayan.