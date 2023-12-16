Shrimad Ramayan producer on making a mythological show post Adipursh backlash: 'Leaving no stones unturned for VFX'

Shrimad Ramayan's producer Siddharth Tewary talked about the upcoming TV show based on the Hindu epic, and why he was backing a mythological show after criticism of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush earlier this year. In an interview with India Today, Siddharth talked about Om Raut's Adipurush and said he 'liked' the fact that today's audiences are sensitive about anything to do with religion and history. Also read: Kriti Sanon is 'focusing on the cheers and claps' amid Adipurush backlash; internet reacts to her post Shrimad Ramayan features Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal as Ram and Sita. Adipursh saw Prabhas and Kriti Sanon lead rolls.

'I understand it's tricky'

When asked if the 'negative noise around Adipurush' ever left him in doubt about his decision to make a show based on Ramayan, Siddharth said, "I think it is the reason why I am doing it. I feel we need to do it at this time, not that I decided it (smiles). It just happened. But it's the right scenario to let people know about the original story. I understand it's tricky, there would be reactions coming in, but my intention is clear, and so I think I can tell this with a lot of pride."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Siddharth, who has already produced historical and mythological shows like Mahabharat, Radha Krishna and Porus, further said about Shrimad Ramayan, "As for TV viewership, it's a mass medium and we are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to VFX, story and casting. Bhakti (devotion), divinity and largeness would not be compromised. We want it to have the right representation and be comprehensible for everyone so that it is respected with love for the next 20 years."

Adipurish backlash

The Ramayana depicts the victory of Lord Ram over the demon king Ravana after the latter kidnaps his wife, Sita. In Adipurush, the main characters were Prabhas' Raghav, Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh and Kriti Sanon's Janaki. Om Raut's Adipurush was mired in controversies ever since it was released in June.

From criticism of its 'cringeworthy' dialogues to Nepal's ban on Bollywood films over an 'objectionable' line from Adipurush, the film's cast and crew did not have it easy. However, the film started making headlines months ago in October of last year, when its teaser was released and a section of viewers mocked its VFX and cartoon-like graphics.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan will star Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal as Ram and Sita, while Nikitin Dheer will play Ravan. Other cast members include Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Samarthya Gupta, Arav Chaudhary, Shilpa Saklani and Nirbhay Wadhwa. Srimad Ramayan is slated to start from January 1, 2024, and will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place