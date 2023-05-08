HT India's Most Stylish 2023 full list of winners: From Sushmita Sen to Janhvi Kapoor

The Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023 awards night honoured the biggest names in style on Sunday night. All from Richa Chadha to Sushmita Sen to PV Sindhu were present for the big event at Taj Land's End Mumbai. From Bollywood stars to athletes to businesspersons, multiple celebrities were bestowed the coveted awards.

Sushmita Sen with PV Sindhu at the India's Most Stylish awards.