HT India's Most Stylish 2023 full list of winners: From Sushmita Sen to Janhvi Kapoor
The Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023 awards night honoured the biggest names in style on Sunday night. All from Richa Chadha to Sushmita Sen to PV Sindhu were present for the big event at Taj Land's End Mumbai. From Bollywood stars to athletes to businesspersons, multiple celebrities were bestowed the coveted awards.
Here's a list of all the winners for the night:
Most Stylish Stylist award: Eka Lakhani
Most Stylish Content Creator: Kusha Kapila
Most Stylish Sports Personality: PV Sindhu
Most Stylish Music Personality: Ricky Kej
Most Stylish Couple: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
Most Stylish Ensemble Cast: Class
Style With Substance: Sushmita Sen
Style Across Generations: Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Style Trendsetter – Female: Aditi Rao Hydari
Rising Style Icon: Babil
India's Most Stylish Male: Ayushmann Khurrana
India's Most Stylish Female: Janhvi Kapoor
Most Stylish Hotstepper: Rakul Preet Singh
Breaking the Mould: Kapil Sharma
Most Stylish Business Personality: Nikhil Kamath
Style Hall of Fame – Female: Raveena Tandon
Style Hall of Fame – Male: Akshay Kumar
Style Icon of the Decade: Shilpa Shetty
Most Stylish Entrepreneur: Rohini Iyer
Style Legend: Manish Malhotra
Style Trendsetter – Male: Vijay Varma
Most Stylish Youth Icon: Ananya Panday
India’s Most Stylish (Popular Choice): Kriti Sanon
Stylish for a Lifetime award: Kabir Bedi