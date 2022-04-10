HTCityCheers23: From Kajol, Ajay Devgn to Madhuri Dixit Nene, here are all the Bollywood couples who have been happily married for 23 years

Tinsel town romances that stand the test of time make our world go round! And these happily married couples are clocking 23 years of saying I do’s along in the same year as HT City’s birthday year. Let’s raise a toast to them...

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul (1995) and to the surprise of their fans, got married on February 24, 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010. The couple was last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Madhuri Dixt Nene and Sriram Nene

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Sriram Nene during their wedding reception.

This was another surprise wedding. Actor Madhuri Dixit met US-based doctor Sriram Nene through common friends. They decided to take the plunge on October 17, 1999 and got married in the US. Dixit then took a break from her acting career and settled in the US. The couple is parents to two sons, Arin (2003) and Rayaan (2005).They shifted base to India back in 2011 and currently reside in Mumbai.

Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy

Rohit Roy and his wife Manasi Joshi Roy on their wedding day.

After seven years of courtship, actors Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy tied the knot on June 23, 1999. They have a daughter together, Kiara, who is 20. Recalling their time together, Rohit had once shared on social media, “Met this gorgeous one 25 years back on this day, the 23rd of may, 1992 for the first time.. still dancing!”

R Madhavan and Sarita Birje

Actor R Madhavan and Sarita Birje

Actor R Madhavan met Sarita Birje, an air hostess back then, long before he joined Bollywood. He used to conduct public speaking workshops in the early 90s and met Sarita when she attended one of his classes. That is how their love story began. After dating for several years, the longtime sweethearts tied the knot in June6, 1999. Their son, Vedaant, was born August 21, 2005.

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti

Actor Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti

After dating each other for eight years, actor Arshad Warsi and VJ-actor Maria Goretti finally decided to get married in 1999 on Valentine’s Day. They had a church wedding which was followed by a nikaah. The couple has two kids-- son Zeke Warsi born in 2004 and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi born in 2007. While Warsi continues to work in films, Goretti is a chef now.