Huma Qureshi on resuming work: We have to be safe and careful, but also have to earn a living

Actor Huma Qureshi has been among the busiest actors throughout the pandemic, and even today, she has her plate full. She not only wrapped up shooting for Bell Bottom from start to finish, but also managed to finish a web show, Maharani, which she headlined. Post the second wave, restrictions on shoots were lifted again in Maharashtra, and she is relieved.

“This was great news by all means. Of course, we’ve to be safe and careful, but we also have to earn a living, all of us. We’ve to figure out a way while being responsible, on how to go out and work,” she says.

Given that she shot for not one but two projects amid the pandemic, the actor is obviously not apprehensive about stepping out for work again. “I’d say we were lucky that as soon as the first lockdown ended in 2020, we shot it in that window. So, we were quite blessed that way,” she adds.

Interestingly, it was in March 2020 when the pandemic had just hit the country and everything had just started to shut down, when Qureshi was offered Maharani. And despite uncertainty looming large, she decided to go ahead and give her nod.

She recalls, “I thought it was brilliantly written, very well crafted role. Not just that, the writing of the whole series was stupendous. I was intrigued, and decided to say a yes. It didn’t matter which medium it came out on, OTT or theatres.”

Currently, the 34-year-old is receiving a lot of praise for her act in the web show, besides also starring in her Hollywood debut Army of the Dead. Does she count it as a professional high?

“I guess so, don’t put words in my mouth! (laughs) It’s a special time for sure. Army Of the Dead became the most watched film ever in the history of the OTT platform where it released. That’s a pretty cool achievement to be a part of. The number of people who saw the film was unprecedented,” she gushes.

Qureshi lauds the OTT boom and how it has given a boost to a variety of content to be made and showcased. “Now, content is king. I feel very happy that people today are backing that and not just big, known names,” she ends.