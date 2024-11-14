Huma Qureshi reveals David Dhawan's advice after Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Beta tereko bohot log kahenge weight loss karle'

Huma Qureshi recently recalled a priceless advice she received from David Dhawan after the success of Gangs Of Wasseypur. She shared her random meeting with the filmmaker at a coffee shop. Huma, in an interview with Mashable India said that David adviced her against surgery. (Also read: Huma Qureshi talks about Sonakshi Sinha's 'mad passionate love story' with Zaheer Iqbal, shares another wedding pic) Huma Qureshi recently spoke about receiving a random advice from filmmaker David Dhawan.

Huma Qureshi recalls David Dhawan's advice

While speaking about the first time experience of meting the industry veteran, the actor stated that, “I have been so blessed, I have been accepted from my first film. Just after Gangs of Wasseypur, I bumped into David Dhawan at a coffee shop. I was like, ‘Wow, David Dhawan’, and he walked towards me and he didn’t need to do that. He said, ‘Beta, you are a very good actor. Tereko bahaut log bolenge weight lose karle, surgery karle, kuch nahi karna (A lot of people will ask you to lose weight, get a surgery done, don’t do any of it). Audience has accepted you. And once audience accepts you, you don’t need anything. You just have to understand you have to entertain your audience.”

She further said, “I was like, ‘That’s really good advice.’ And that coming from industry seniors, when they just randomly meet you and they give you this advice, you just write it down: ‘Yeh bhoolna nahi hai’”, said the actress. The problem is in our country, nobody is happy with what they have. The grass is always greener on the other side. If you will get into fixing your nose, you will ruin your chin and so on and so forth. Just let people be. Nobody is supposed to look perfect. Already so many people hit on me, if I will get more perfect, it will be the end of the world.”

Huma Qureshi's upcoming project

Huma will be next seen in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal characters.