Huma S Qureshi says she has become braver with her work: My first thought is ‘let’s try and take risk’

From big screen to the OTT, from work in India to the West, Huma S Qureshi has been quite omnipresent. The actor herself feels quite astounded at how she has fared in her career in recent times and believes that the pandemic did give her a fresh new perspective in terms of her work.

“I think I have changed as a person. I am not the same person I was in 2018 or 2019. I look at things differently. I make choices very differently. Maybe it is the pandemic or the whole thing of being at home alone with our thoughts. For me the unimportant thins, I have let them go,” she shares.

Qureshi says she has consciously started paying more attention to the work she associates herself with.

“I think I have also become a little braver. My first thought is chalo risk lete hai. Kuch naya hai baaki log nahi kar rahe hai , shayad iss liye mujhe karna chhaiye. That is how I function now,” she explains.

And it is that new attitude that has made the 35-year-old, who had three releases last year international film Army of the Dead, theatrical release BellBottom and web series Maharani, she has stepped into 2022. She has OTT releases, big screen releases as well as regional films lined up for this year.

“I think I am just spoiled for choice. I get to work with best people from all industries. As a performer if I can do all these things, then why not. I am not a planner and don’t strategise my career. I just chase working with good people in good content. I chase my own creative process and within that I end up collaborating with various people from different parts of the country and world and in different genres or platforms,” the actor elaborates.

This year, Qureshi will complete 10 years in Bollywood, her first film Gangs of Wasseypur released in 2012. Looking back at her journey and her growth as an actor, she says she still feels there is a lot to be achieved.

“I feel like I am just starting out,” she tells us, “I feel like I am born again and I feel like this new person, this new version of me. And in fact I want to now look back and be like ‘oh my god I need to do so much more’. I haven’t even said half of the things I want to say through my work or put out that kind of work that is exciting. I have a beginners mind almost.”