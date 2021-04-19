I have a huge crush on Darshan: Gayathiri

Actor Gayathiri is all praise for her Jaggu Dada co-star, Darshan, who she reveals she has a secret crush on. It was in 2016 that Gayathiri last did a Kannada film, Jaggu Dada, with Darshan. The actor, who will soon be seen in Abbas-Mustan’s OTT project, Penthouse, alongside Arjun Rampal, says she’d love to return to her favourite industry.

“The Kannada industry is the closest to my heart because it’s been very warm to me and treated me as its own child. I speak very good Kannada and I understand it as well. I’ve earned so much love and appreciation from the filmmakers and fans too. Also, I’ll never forget the experiences that I had while shooting Tyson (2015), Namo Bhootatma (2014) or Jaggu Dada because those are the best times of my life as an artiste, so, yes I would definitely love to come back to Kannada films,” she says. Explaining her hiatus from the industry, the actor, who was last seen in the Hindi film Ghost (2019) says, “Once I started doing Raid (2018) I started concentrating on Hindi, I completely stopped coming to Bangalore. I was getting a few offers from Kannada, but I couldn’t handle the dates along with my Hindi projects,” she shares.

Any names in Sandalwood she wants to work with? “Yes, there are few names in Kannada films I am dying to work with. I’d love to work again with Darshan as I think he is extremely dashing, super handsome and he is one star that I have a huge crush on. I’d also love to work with Ganesh. I always found him a very good performer, with his earnest boyish looks. As an actor he is fabulous. With respect to directors, it’s Pawan Kumar whose movies I have admired and really loved. He is one director I am really looking forward to working with,” she gushes.

Talking about her favourite Kannada films, Gayathiri says, “It has to be Tyson, because of the rapport that we actors had with one another and with the rest of the team...that kind of warmth I haven’t felt on any other set. So, it will always be close to my heart. Be it at the Malaysia shoot for our songs for five days, where we had to travel in the bus and go to far off locations. Vinod (actor Vinod Prabhakar), I and the rest of the crew had a ball ragging each other, literally like school students on a picnic bus. Also, in Tyson, I love the character that I got to play, of a bubbly girl-next-door, yet arrogant and hot tempered heroine who is always at loggerheads with the hero. I love that typical heroine picturisation and Vinod and I had a good chemistry on screen too”

What next, we ask? “There are a couple of South projects that I’m in talks for and there are two web series in Hindi, but I can’t reveal the names of the projects as of now because nothing has been signed and locked,” she concludes.