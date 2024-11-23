I Want To Talk box office collection day 1: Abhishek Bachchan film opens at only 25 lakh, much less than Ghoomer

I Want To Talk box office collection day 1: The film, helmed by Shoojit Sircar, didn't open with good numbers in India. As per Sacnilk.com, it earned less than ₹1 crore on Friday. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the slice-of-life drama hit the screens worldwide on November 22. (Also Read | I Want To Talk review: Abhishek Bachchan shines in Shoojit Sircar's drama about mortality) I Want To Talk box office collection day 1: Abhishek Bachchan in a still from the film.

I Want To Talk box office

The film earned only ₹25 lakh nett in India as per early estimates. I Want To Talk had an overall 7.44% Hindi occupancy on Friday. I Want To Talk, which starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, earned even less than his last theatrical release Ghoomer (2023). It had earned ₹85 lakh as per Sacnilk.com.

I Want To Talk review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Abhishek fully utilises his real life demeanour as a chill guy with some of the best one liners in the room, for his character. ‘Speaking in between when two Sens are talking is ‘inSensitive’,’ he tells his daughter’s boyfriend. I couldn’t help but spot Abhishek’s dad Amitabh’s own portrayal of an ageing father in Piku here, who is involved, to a fault, in his daughter’s life. There are pacing issues with I Want To Talk. The first half is apt, with a conflict at hand and Arjun’s plan of action. The second half however is unnecessarily stretched initially, and almost wears you out. It ends on a good, hopeful note though."

About I Want To Talk

In the film, Abhishek plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. I Want To Talk also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney, among others.

Abhishek on gaining weight for film

Recently speaking with news agency PTI, Abhishek had opened up about gaining weight for the role of Arjun. “I promise you from what you see (in the poster). I'm not in this shape anymore. That is me and there isn't any prosthetic. Don't ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while.”

Shoojit, in the same interview, said that I Want To Talk is based on a real-life story.