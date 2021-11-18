Ibrahim Ali Khan headbangs to Afghan Jalebi at rooftop party with friends, watch video

A new video of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the eldest son of Saif Ali Khan, has surfaced online. It seems to have been recorded at a rooftop party of some kind. He could briefly be seen headbanging to the song Afghan Jalebi from Phantom. The camera then panned to the other guests at the bash.

Incidentally, Phantom starred Ibrahim’s father Saif in the lead role. However, he did not feature in the Afghan Jalebi song, which was picturised on Katrina Kaif.

Earlier this month, photos of Ibrahim from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani were shared online. He posed with lead stars, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. A video of him doing the hook step of It’s The Time To Disco was also posted by fan clubs.

Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles.

Ibrahim is the son of Saif and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Like his parents and elder sister Sara Ali Khan, he too wants to be an actor. He gave fans a glimpse of his acting skills last year when he made several funny TikTok videos. He has modelled for a clothing brand and appeared on magazine covers in the past.

Previously, in an interview with Indianexpress.com, Saif gave sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir a piece of advice if they wanted to enter Bollywood. “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottom line is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining,” he said, adding that they should ‘enjoy acting and playing roles’."

