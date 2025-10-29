Ibrahim Ali Khan reacts to being constantly compared to dad Saif Ali Khan: ‘Becomes a standard for you’

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan recently entered Bollywood, and it hasn’t been a smooth ride so far. Both his films received lukewarm reviews and Ibrahim also faced some unfavourable comparisons with his parents. In a recent interview, he acknowledged being constantly compared to his father, Saif Ali Khan, and said that it pushes him to live up to his father’s legacy. Ibrahim is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Ibrahim on being compared to Saif Ali Khan

In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim responded to the frequent comparisons with his father, Saif Ali Khan, saying he takes them as a compliment.

“For years, I’ve been told I look just like my father. ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him, you’re just like him, you’re just like him. Oh my god, you’re just like Saif.’ When you’re constantly fed something like that, that becomes a standard for you. You want to be more and more like him,” Ibrahim said.

Talking about Saif, Ibrahim shared, “I think my dad is an amazing actor. What I really like about him is that there were a lot of people that doubted him in the beginning. He took quite a few films to find his feet and become the versatile performer he is now.”

Ibrahim is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the grandson of Sharmila Tagore. Ibrahim made his debut with Nadaaniyan, which also starred Khushi Kapoor. It was released on Netflix in March. Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, the film also featured Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The film released to negative reviews. Four months later, Ibrahim featured in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Kayoze Irani film was also panned by critics as well as social media users.

What’s next for Ibrahim

Ibrahim will be next seen in sports drama Diler, which will also star Sreeleela. The film, helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, is reportedly the story of a marathon runner. While no release date has been announced, it is expected to release sometime in 2026.