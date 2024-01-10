"If I get a good story, definitely...." Pankaj Tripathi eyes director's chair

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has received two National Awards for his performances, now want to add a new feather in his cap that of a director. HT Image

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Tripathi revealed that as he does not want his career to be restricted to just acting and shared that he has an eye on director's chair.

"I don't know about the politics but I think I can make a film. In five to 10 years, if I will find a good story, I would definitely like to become a director. I have the surety of direction. I see it again and again. I hear a sound; I see a landscape," said Tripathi.

Talking about the "magical work" of films, the actor whose 'Main Atal Hoon' film is set to release soon said he finds filmmaking to be very interesting specially the work of a director.

"A man just penned down his thoughts on a paper and created a world. Everything is created in a film, which make the audience cry, laugh and relate to it. It's a magical work," said the 47-year-old actor.

Tripathi is often considered one of the few actors in cinema with zero haters. Known as a method actor, he is widely recognized for his unconventional choices. He has received two National Awards, one for Best Supporting Actor in 'Mimi' and a Special Mention for 'Newton'. From 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to 'Mirzapur' to 'OMG 2,' Tripathi's flawless performances have earned him massive popularity and acclaim. Born in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj, he has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry.

His upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon', revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, the film written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav is set for theatrical release on January 19.

It is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali. (ANI)