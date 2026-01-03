Ikkis box office collection day 3: Agastya Nanda's film witnesses spike in earnings, collects over 15 crore so far

Ikkis box office collection day 3: Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the movie has been facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹15 crore so far. Ikkis box office collection day 3: Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in a still from the film.

Ikkis domestic box office numbers so far

The film earned ₹7 crore on day 1 and ₹3.5 crore on day 2, according to the report. On day 3, its first Saturday, the film collected ₹4.6 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹15.1 crore nett in India. Ikkis had an overall 18.18% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Ikkis HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Ikkis works best when it stops trying to be a war film and becomes a painful reminder. It tells you something unbearable: that our freedoms were bought by people who never got to live theirs. You leave the theatre not uplifted or proud, but hollowed out."

"And that ache, the kind that sits in your chest long after, is its most devastating triumph. The silence that follows the final scene is not cinematic. It is grief for a son who never came home, for a father who lived long enough to carry that loss... for a country that remembers its heroes mostly in passing," it further read.

About Ikkis

The film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti. The film also features late actor Dharmendra alongside Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.