Ikkis gets certified U/A after CBFC cuts 15-second dialogue about India-Pakistan, makes modifications to Dharmendra film

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 05:57 pm IST

Sriram Raghavan's Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis has been certified U/A by the CBFC ahead of its January 1, 2026, release. 

Sriram Raghavan’s Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after complying with their list of cuts and modifications. The film, produced by Maddock Films, is releasing in theatres on January 1, 2026, after being pushed back from its original Christmas release.

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra star in Sriram Raghavan's war film Ikkis.
Ikkis is certified U/A by CBFC

According to the CBFC website, Ikkis was certified UA 13+ on December 15. The film has a runtime of 147.45 minutes (2 hours 27 minutes), and its synopsis is described as: “An untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.” It tells the story of one of India’s youngest recipients of the Vir Chakra, played by Agastya in the film.

List of cuts and modifications

Bollywood Hungama reported that the CBFC asked the makers to include an acknowledgement to the Poona Horse Regiment, Colonel Hanuth Singh, and the tank crew, as well as modify the opening disclaimer. In the end credits, the makers were asked to add text with a voiceover, in addition to an image of a Lt. General, as per the suggestion of a defence expert. The makers were asked to provide a consent letter from the Khetarpal family, in addition to documents for scenes based on true events.

As for the cuts, in the second half of Ikkis, the makers were asked to delete the name of a tank. A 15-second dialogue about India-Pakistan relations was also asked to be deleted by the CBFC. Alcohol brand names were asked to be blurred, and anti-smoking static was asked to be added in appropriate scenes. After the makers complied with the list of modifications and cuts, the CBFC certified the film for release in mid-December.

Ikkis was initially slated for release in theatres on December 25 for Christmas. However, its release was pushed to January 1, 2026. Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in lead roles.

