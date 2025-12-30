Ameesha Patel hugs emotional Sunny Deol at Ikkis screening; says film is ‘heartwarming’ because of Dharmendra

Actor Sunny Deol’s Gadar co-star Ameesha Patel attended a special screening of his father Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis. Posting her review of the film on social media, Ameesha also posted a video of her hugging an emotional Sunny and interacting with Bobby Deol and others at the premiere. Ameesha Patel posted a video of her hugging an emotional Sunny Deol at the premiere of Ikkis.

Ameesha Patel reviews Dharmendra’s Ikkis

Ameesha posted a video on her social media in which she’s seen hugging an emotional Sunny at Ikkis’ screening. The video also shows her interacting with Bobby, giving a tight hug to Tiger Shroff and clicking pictures with the other guests and on the red carpet. One picture also shows her posing with Sunny and Bobby’s cousin, actor Abhay Deol.

Sharing her review of the film, she wrote, “Thank u @iamsunnydeol n @iambobbydeol for such a beautiful screening of our LEGEND DHARAMJI’s last film IKKIS last evening! Such a fitting tribute!” Adding how Dharmendra’s presence made the film heartwarming, she wrote, “Such a sweet n endearing film! Dharamji’s charm n innocence made is such an emotional n heartwarming watch! Goodluck to the entire team !! Wishing IKKiS a super success.”

About Ikkis

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is Dharmendra’s final appearance on the silver screen. The actor passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, just days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. Ikkis, which stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the lead role, tells the story of Arun Khetarpal. It charts the heroic sacrifice made by the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra for the nation during the 1971 war.

Dharmendra even penned a poem for Ikkis in which he says, “Aaj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaawa (I yearn to return to my village).” Videos and pictures of the screening also show Sunny being moved by his father’s performance, while Bobby honoured Dharmendra by wearing one of his shirts.

Ikkis is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film, which will release in theatres on January 1, 2026, also stars Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal.