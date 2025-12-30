Emotional Bobby Deol pays heartfelt tribute to father Dharmendra by wearing his shirt at Ikkis premiere

Bobby Deol paid a deeply emotional tribute to his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, at the special screening of Ikkis, a film that holds immense sentimental value for the Deol family. The event, held in Mumbai, turned into a poignant moment of remembrance and celebration as Bobby chose to honour his father in a profoundly personal way by wearing one of Dharmendra’s shirts to the screening. Bobby Deol paid tribute to father Dharmendra by wearing his shirt at Ikkis premiere in Mumbai.

Emotional Bobby wears Dharmendra's shirt for Ikkis premiere

The gesture did not go unnoticed. As Bobby arrived at the venue, visibly moved, fans and members of the media quickly picked up on the significance of his outfit. The simple yet powerful act symbolised Bobby’s enduring bond with his father and served as a reminder of Dharmendra’s towering legacy in Indian cinema. Images and videos from the evening soon went viral on social media, with many praising Bobby for the heartfelt tribute.

Salmna Khan, Rekha attend the premiere

The presence of other Bollywood stars added to the significance of the occasion. Salman Khan, a longtime friend of Dharmendra, arrived and paused thoughtfully beside the late actor’s poster, his expression conveying genuine emotion. Veteran actor Rekha paid her own tribute, offering respects with folded hands and affectionate gestures that lit up social media. The red carpet also saw appearances from Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Jeetendra, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Naseeruddin Shah with Ratna Pathak Shah and son Vivaan, and many others who came together to honour Dharmendra’s legacy and celebrate the film.

About Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war drama Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The title reflects the young officer’s age at the time of his martyrdom.

Scheduled for release on 1 January 2026, the film stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, with Simar Bhatia playing Kiran. Ikkis also marks the late Dharmendra’s posthumous screen appearance as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun’s father. The ensemble cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, and others.