Ila Arun tells Soni Razdan she and Neena Gupta are singing 'banna banni' songs for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Ila Arun is among the happiest friends of actor Soni Razdan who is on the way to becoming a mother-in-law. Her actor daughter Alia Bhatt is getting married to Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday. Only few close family members and friends reached the venue to attend the heavily guarded wedding. Sending her best wishes through her post, Ila Arun shared a sweet message for Soni on Instagram. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor deck up in stunning lehengas

Ila shared a montage of posters and stills of the film Mandi, with her song Meri Banno Hoshiyar playing in the background. The 1983 film Mandi starred Soni Razdan, Ila Arun and Neena Gupta, all of whom continue to be best friends even today.

Ila wrote along with it in Hindi, “Priye Soni, yaha hum sab bhi jalsa mana rahe hain, dholak baj rahi hai, banna banni ga rahe hain, Neena aur meri taraf se apni va pure parivari ko badhai (Dear Soni, we are also celebrating here, we are playing the dholak, singing bride-groom songs, Congratulations to you and your family from me and Neena Gupta). @sonirazdan @aliaabhatt @maheshfilm #friendship #mothers #ilaarun #sonirazdan #aliabhatt #friendsforlife #marriage #trendingreels.”

Neena Gupta also congratulated Soni in reaction to the latter's post. She wrote, "Bohat bohat badhai ho god bless the couple."

Mandi was a critically acclaimed film directed by Shyam Benegal. It narrated the story of a brothel, located in an area which some politicians wanted for their own gain. It also starred Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Annu Kapoor, Saeed Jaffrey, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Amrish Puri and Satish Kaushik.

Before the beginning of the wedding festivities, Ila had shared a picture with Soni from their web series, Call My Agent, along with a message. She wrote, “Hamari soni sasu ma ban raheein hai (Our Soni is going to become a mother-in-law). Congratulations Mahesh and Dear Soni. God Bless Alia and Ranbir.”

Ranbir and Alia's wedding celebrations on Thursday saw family members from both sides including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neila Devi, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and others arriving at Ranbir's home Vastu in Bandra. Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan were also spotted at the venue.

