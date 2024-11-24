Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Imagine Abhishek Bachchan is lying over there': What Jaya Bachchan was told during a scene on identifying son's body

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 24, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan shared a personal story about his mother, Jaya Bachchan, portraying a grieving mother in Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa.

Abhishek Bachchan has cited a personal example while talking about what actors have to go through to portray different character in films. Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek recalled how his mother, Jaya Bachchan, had to a scene in Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa where she had to 'identify the body of my son'. He added that the film's director, Govind Nihalani, asked Jaya to 'imagine that's Abhishek lying over there'. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan calls actors 'very well-paid, pampered puppets', says they shouldn't think 'main star hoon')

Abhishek Bachchan is the son of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.(Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan is the son of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.(Instagram)

Abhishek talks about Jaya and Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa

Abhishek said, "I'll tell you a very personal story. After many years away from the camera, my mother did a film in the 90s called Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa with Govind Nihalani. She came back home and I was an assistant director back then. She looked very disturbed, so I asked her what happened. She said, had to do a scene where 'I had to go and identify the body of my son'. I didn't understand."

‘Imagine Abhishek is lying over there’

He added, "So, Govind ji had given a very specific interesting direction to shoot the scene. He said, 'Imagine that's Abhishek lying over there'. This sounds really harsh, but that's what actors go through. Even if he had not said that, that's what she would have imagined to make that emotion real. You bring a lot of your personal stuff into your work."

About Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa

Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998) is directed by Govind Nihalani. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Gunaji, Seema Biswas, Joy Sengupta and Nandita Das. The film marked Jaya's return to acting after 18 years of hiatus. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Jaya's upcoming film

Jaya is all set to feature in a film titled Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. A romantic-comedy, it is set to be directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2025. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023.

Abhishek's recent film

Abhishek stars in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney, among others. It released in theatres on November 22.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On