'Imagine Abhishek Bachchan is lying over there': What Jaya Bachchan was told during a scene on identifying son's body

Abhishek Bachchan has cited a personal example while talking about what actors have to go through to portray different character in films. Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek recalled how his mother, Jaya Bachchan, had to a scene in Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa where she had to 'identify the body of my son'. He added that the film's director, Govind Nihalani, asked Jaya to 'imagine that's Abhishek lying over there'. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan calls actors 'very well-paid, pampered puppets', says they shouldn't think 'main star hoon') Abhishek Bachchan is the son of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.(Instagram)

Abhishek talks about Jaya and Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa

Abhishek said, "I'll tell you a very personal story. After many years away from the camera, my mother did a film in the 90s called Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa with Govind Nihalani. She came back home and I was an assistant director back then. She looked very disturbed, so I asked her what happened. She said, had to do a scene where 'I had to go and identify the body of my son'. I didn't understand."

‘Imagine Abhishek is lying over there’

He added, "So, Govind ji had given a very specific interesting direction to shoot the scene. He said, 'Imagine that's Abhishek lying over there'. This sounds really harsh, but that's what actors go through. Even if he had not said that, that's what she would have imagined to make that emotion real. You bring a lot of your personal stuff into your work."

About Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa

Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998) is directed by Govind Nihalani. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Gunaji, Seema Biswas, Joy Sengupta and Nandita Das. The film marked Jaya's return to acting after 18 years of hiatus. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Jaya's upcoming film

Jaya is all set to feature in a film titled Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. A romantic-comedy, it is set to be directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2025. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023.

Abhishek's recent film

Abhishek stars in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney, among others. It released in theatres on November 22.