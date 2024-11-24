Menu Explore
I Want To Talk box office collection day 2: Abhishek Bachchan film witnesses slight growth but fails to cross 1 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 24, 2024 10:23 AM IST

I Want To Talk box office collection day 2: The Abhishek Bachchan film saw an increase in its numbers. But overall, the film hasn't been doing well.

I Want To Talk box office collection day 2: The slice-of-life drama saw a slight increase in its earnings on Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film, helmed by Shoojit Sircar, has so far earned less than 1 crore. I Want To Talk hit the screens worldwide on November 22. (Also Read | I Want To Talk review: Abhishek Bachchan shines in Shoojit Sircar's drama about mortality)

I Want To Talk box office collection day 2: Abhishek Bachchan in a still from the film.
I Want To Talk box office collection day 2: Abhishek Bachchan in a still from the film.

I Want To Talk box office collection

The film earned only 25 lakh on day one. On day two, it earned 44 lakh nett in India as per early estimates. So far, I Want To Talk has earned 69 crore. I Want To Talk had an overall 12.76% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

The film, which starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, earned much less than his last theatrical release Ghoomer (2023). As per Sacnilk.com, in two days Ghomer had earned over 1.18 crore.

I Want To Talk review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Abhishek fully utilises his real life demeanour as a chill guy with some of the best one liners in the room, for his character. ‘Speaking in between when two Sens are talking is ‘inSensitive’,’ he tells his daughter’s boyfriend. I couldn’t help but spot Abhishek’s dad Amitabh’s own portrayal of an ageing father in Piku here, who is involved, to a fault, in his daughter’s life. There are pacing issues with I Want To Talk. The first half is apt, with a conflict at hand and Arjun’s plan of action. The second half however is unnecessarily stretched initially, and almost wears you out. It ends on a good, hopeful note though."

About I Want To Talk

The film also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney, among others. In the film, Abhishek plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter.

