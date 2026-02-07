Imran Khan feels Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan should move to age-appropriate roles: ‘Well into their 60s now…’

Actor Imran Khan has weighed in on the evolving dynamics of Bollywood stardom, suggesting that superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan may need to transition towards more age-appropriate roles. In recent times, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have each experienced their share of highs and lows at the box office.

He pointed out that today’s younger audiences tend to relate more strongly to performers who reflect their own age and experiences.

Imran on the Khans of Bollywood During an interview with SHOWSHA, Imran was asked about the three Khans of Bollywood, and he said they need to pick roles suited to their ages.

Imran said, “As a leading man, actors also start to age out. There are certain years where you can work as a leading man, and then there comes an age where you are not able to play those roles. All three Khans are well into their 60s now. They have had 30 years of stardom—the likes of which are hard to conceive or parallel. I think a part of it is simply organic, an inevitable part of any actor’s journey, that as you age, you start to transition the kind of roles you play.”

He continued, “Your stardom also starts to transition because there is an audience that knows you and grows with you, and then there is a whole new younger generation that begins to attach itself to people closer to them in age and experience. When we watch films or shows, first and foremost, we are trying to see ourselves in those stories and characters. That’s what resonates with you. Instinctively, you connect with someone who is closer to your age and life experience. The younger generation might not want to watch the story of a 70 year old man.”

In recent times, Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan have each experienced their share of highs and lows at the box office, with some projects striking big while others struggled to meet expectations.

After the failure of Zero, Shah Rukh took a break before returning with two massive blockbusters: Pathaan and Jawan. Aamir faced a setback with the failure of his film, Laal Singh Chaddha. However, Sitaare Zameen Par found appreciation. Meanwhile, Salman’s last release Sikandar failed to generate the expected response and also sparked a debate over the age gap between him and his female co-star, Rashmika Mandanna.

Imran Khan to be back in acting world Imran is set to make his return to films with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, marking his much-anticipated comeback to the screen. However, the project’s release currently remains uncertain, as the film did not feature in Netflix’s recently announced upcoming slate.

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum reunites Imran with director Danish Aslam, who helmed Break Ke Baad, Imran’s 2010 rom-com opposite Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Imran made a mini comeback with a cameo in friend Vir Das’ Happy Patel recently.