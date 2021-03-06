In the OTT age, is the craze to be seen on the big screen over or still a priority?
Being an actor is often related to being a film actor and be seen on the 70 mm screen. But with OTT coming into play, is the bade parde pe dikhna hai obsession fading for actors? Is it now fast becoming all about being a part of good content and not much about the medium?
Rahul Dev: No way. I truly believe that the magic of cinema is something different altogether. The thrill that an actor gets when he sees himself on the big screen is unmatchable to anything else in the world. I don’t think that craze will ever go away.
Maanvi Gagroo- It is now going to go away y slowly as people are now more concerned about what they want to be a part of, in terms of character and content and not the whole medium thing. Of course we all grew up watching Hindi films in cinemas and that made us want to be actors, but a lot has changed since then.
Sharad Kelkar: I won’t call it an obsession but yes actors, young actors are now no longer that conscious that they have to just wait for that one big role on the big screen or even a small role in a theatrical film. They are going after roles that would define their careers and help them move ahead.
Aftab Shivdasani : The magic of films cannot be replaced. Cinema remains everyone’s first love, including mine when I decided to become an actor. What has changed is that people are now more open to possibilities and yes they no longer are obsessed with only being seen on the 70 mm screen.
Sumeet Vyas : I hope so. At least now there should no longer be that obsession because actors are now proving themselves on OTT and are being loved by the audience. The fan following that actors share because of their OTT projects is also quite impressive.
Adah Sharma : A balance between the both is what one should aim for. I personally am in love with experimenting and wherever that takes me I go. I think that is a good mantra to have. Actors should not be just hung up on being seen on the big screen because today you can have an audience even via social media.
