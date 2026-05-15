Influencer reveals how Aishwarya Rai's red carpet moments at Cannes Film Festival are crafted: ‘Whole carpet is for her’

Every year, as the Cannes Film Festival kicks off, the chatter goes beyond just films. From how long celebrities get on the red carpet and whether rules change for stars like Aishwarya Rai and Tom Cruise, to the mystery behind the iconic Cannes staircase and paid photo ops, the festival is packed with intrigue. Now, an influencer has shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from Cannes, including her encounter with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai is a regular at the Cannes film festival.

Influencer spills truth about Cannes film fest On Thursday, Beauty and wellness creator Tarini Peshawaria took to Instagram to share a reel offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the glamorous red carpet and other viral moments from the film festival.

In the video, Tarini recalled her first experience at the festival almost 4 years ago. Her trip to the film festival was sponsored by a beauty brand

“Oh and I just casually ended up in an elevator with the cast of Emily in Paris at the hotel. No. Big. Deal,” she wrote while sharing the reel where she discussed various subjects, including controlled access of the red carpet for major celebrities, paid photography arrangements, and how to get access to the grand staircase.

"I went to Cannes 4 years ago and here’s everything that NO ONE tells you about the film festival. The red carpet is literally 1-2 minutes long and every red carpet is not the same. Aishwarya Rai obviously had the entire red carpet to herself, followed by some of us influencers, and then when Tom Cruise came right behind us, nobody was allowed to enter the red carpet for like 10 minutes,” Tarini is heard saying in the video.

There has been considerable discussion around the photographers stationed at the film festival’s red carpet, and the influencer revealed that not all of them are actually there to photograph every celebrity who walks the carpet.

She adds, “And no, not every photographer there is there to click you. They don’t even know you. You actually have to pay a photographer who takes your pictures. I paid 400 euros for 7 videos and 7 photos. I know, still recovering from this. The famous Martinez hotel stairs that you see in all of these photos actually have rooms that cost about 2-3 lakh rupees a night. Luckily enough, L’Oréal sponsored this trip, otherwise my broke a** could never.”