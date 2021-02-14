Inside Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Valentine’s Day celebrations with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Days after making her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare public, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a sneak peek of her Valentine’s Day celebrations with him. She took to Instagram stories to share a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and wrote, “He made them,” and added a couple of heart stickers.

Ira also posted a candid video of Nupur busy on his phone as she captured him. The accompanying sticker read, “Stay home with me?”

Ira Khan's Instagram stories.

Last week, on Promise Day, which is a part of the Valentine week, Ira announced that she is dating Nupur. She shared a bunch of their pictures together and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Nupur has an anchor tattoo on his forearm which has been designed by Ira. Last year, in October, she shared close-ups of it and wrote in an Instagram post, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career… #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked.”

Earlier, Ira was in a relationship with musician Mishaal Kirpalani. She would often post pictures and videos with him on Instagram.

Unlike her father Aamir, Ira is not inclined towards acting. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the titular role.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the advice Aamir gave her, Ira had said, “He said that the play is the most important thing and I can’t be nice about things. The play is the priority and I needed to make decisions as the director of the play, and not keep anyone’s feelings in mind. You cannot forsake your work because of how someone would feel about it.”