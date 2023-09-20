Inside Ambanis' Ganpati bash: Nita Ambani excitedly hops to hug Shah Rukh Khan; Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair

Inside pictures from the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Tuesday are finally here. A paparazzo took to Instagram to share the same and they showed how Shah Rukh Khan had the best time there with his friends and family. (Also read: Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash: SRK, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and more stars flock to Antilia in their best outfits)

A video shows Shah Rukh rushing and hopping to give host Nita Ambani a hug. She, too, hopped with excitement. Actor Deepika Padukone was seen fussing over Shah Rukh's younger son AbRam's hair while Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan looked at them.

Shah Rukh chatted with Karan Johar, Nita Ambani's to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, got blessings from the priest and offered flowers at Ganpati's feet with wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh was also given a saffron scarf to put around his neck that he gracefully accepted.

Fans were happy to have caught a glimpse of all that happened inside the Ambani mansion, Antilia. “Why Nita ji is so excited to see SRK…? She is hopping like a little fan girl,” commented a fan. “Look at the excitement of Nita Ambani to see SRK,” wrote another.

Shah Rukh was among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the Ganpati bash. Also present were Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Deepika and Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh and many others.

Earlier in the day, SRK extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Jawan, which has broken several records at the box office. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

