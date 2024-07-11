Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's mehendi: Mukesh Ambani performs puja, priests poses for pics with couple

Ahead of their wedding on July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai. The occasion was steeped in tradition, as Mukesh Ambani joined son Anant Ambani in doing a grand Shiv Shakti puja which involved a huge Jyotirlinga at the Ambani home, Antilia, in Mumbai. (Also read: Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Shiva Shakti Puja. Watch) Anant Ambani will get married to Radhika Merchant on July 12.

Shiv Shakti puja

Several pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivity were shared on social media, that saw a giant shiva Jyotirlinga statue placed inside. Amit Trivedi was seen performing his hit track ‘Namo Namo’ at the venue, as Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani joined in doing the Shiv Shakti puja in front of the guests and the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, a video of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also surfaced, where they were seen smiling and posing for pictures with one of the priests.

Bollywood stars at Ambani's mehendi ceremony

The haldi ceremony took place a day after the haldi ceremony, which saw a lot of Bollywood stars drenched in haldi (turmeric). Several stars were also present at the mehendi ceremony, which included Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from Amit Trivedi, Kailash Kher also performed at the event. The Ambanis also organised a bhandara alongside the mehendi ceremony.

On July 3, the Ambanis organised a Mameru ceremony, which is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts. They held numerous pre-wedding events this year, with a star-studded bash in Jamnagar followed by a luxurious cruise ride in Italy. Justin Bieber performed at the Sangeet ceremony, while Rihanna attended the Jamnagar celebrations and performed there.

Anant and Radhika will get married as per traditional Hindu Vedic customs on July 12. Shubh Vivah, the wedding function, will see guests from across the world in attendance. The celebrations will continue onto July 13 and July 14 with the Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav.