Inside Kim Sharma’s ‘sexy’ 46th birthday celebrations: Giggles, food and more
On Thursday, Kim Sharma took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into how she celebrated her 46th birthday.
Actor Kim Sharma turned 46 recently in style, celebrating her birthday with giggles, great food and a dose of travel therapy. The actor shared a series of cheerful pictures from her birthday getaway, capturing candid moments of her blowing out candles, indulging in yummy treats and striking relaxed holiday poses.
Kim Sharma rings in her ‘sexy 46’
On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into how she celebrated her birthday. She turned 46 on January 21. Sharing the images, Kim wrote, “#46(dancing girls, flexing muscles, nail paint, egg, present, mouse, sushi, drink, rainbow and cake emojis) #iykyk.”
The carousel opens with Kim striking a pose as she soaks in the sun, followed by several moments of her indulging in food and sweet treats, and a shot of her hotel bed, where the staff marked her birthday with rose petals.
One picture shows Kim seated at a restaurant table as she leans in to blow out a single candle on a dessert. She is dressed in a sleeveless neutral-toned top. In front of her, one can see a beautifully plated dessert topped with cream and nuts, drizzled with sauce.
In another striking frame, Kim looks radiant as she is seen posing with a birthday dessert placed front and centre. She is dressed in a chic black outfit dotted with subtle embellishments. The cake is adorned with rose petals and a wooden plaque that reads ‘Sexy Birthday Kim’.
Other pictures have her striking a pose inside a car in a black ensemble, followed by a goofy moment where she takes a tumble mid-pose, and a candid shot of her capturing the road journey during the trip.
The post drew an outpouring of birthday love in the comments, as friends chimed in with heartfelt wishes and fun messages. Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, “Happiest birthday Kim”, with Gauahar Khan sharing, “Hotty !!!! Happy birthday.” Actor Dino Morea shared, “Happy birthday Kimchiii.”
About Kim Sharma
Kim Sharma made her acting debut in 2000 with the romance musical, Mohabbatein. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, alongside Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, and Preeti Jhangiani.
Following this, Kim also starred in films like Fida, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Tom, Dick, & Harry, Zindaggi Rocks, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and more. She also made a special appearance in Magadheera. Kim’s personal life has frequently found itself under the spotlight, with the actor making headlines in 2023 for her relationship and subsequent breakup with Leander Paes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.