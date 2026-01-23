Inside Kim Sharma’s ‘sexy’ 46th birthday celebrations: Giggles, food and more

Actor Kim Sharma turned 46 recently in style, celebrating her birthday with giggles, great food and a dose of travel therapy. The actor shared a series of cheerful pictures from her birthday getaway, capturing candid moments of her blowing out candles, indulging in yummy treats and striking relaxed holiday poses. Kim Sharma made her acting debut in 2000 with the romance musical, Mohabbatein. (Instagram)

Kim Sharma rings in her ‘sexy 46’ On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into how she celebrated her birthday. She turned 46 on January 21. Sharing the images, Kim wrote, “#46(dancing girls, flexing muscles, nail paint, egg, present, mouse, sushi, drink, rainbow and cake emojis) #iykyk.”

The carousel opens with Kim striking a pose as she soaks in the sun, followed by several moments of her indulging in food and sweet treats, and a shot of her hotel bed, where the staff marked her birthday with rose petals.

One picture shows Kim seated at a restaurant table as she leans in to blow out a single candle on a dessert. She is dressed in a sleeveless neutral-toned top. In front of her, one can see a beautifully plated dessert topped with cream and nuts, drizzled with sauce.

In another striking frame, Kim looks radiant as she is seen posing with a birthday dessert placed front and centre. She is dressed in a chic black outfit dotted with subtle embellishments. The cake is adorned with rose petals and a wooden plaque that reads ‘Sexy Birthday Kim’.