Inside pics: Bhumi Pednekar poses with ‘jiju’ Nick Jonas at his welcome bash, Malaika Arora chills with friends

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar were some of the few Bollywood celebrities at Jonas Brothers' welcome bash hosted by socialite Natasha Poonawalla. Some of the celebs shared an inside glimpse of the party on their Instagram Stories. Also read: Jonas Brothers party with Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit at Natasha Poonawalla's home. See pics Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar met Jonas Brothers at the party.

Celebs at the party

Nick Jonas, along with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, made their way to the party after delivering an enthralling performance at the Lollapalooza fest in Mumbai on Saturday. Bhumi and sister Samiksha attended the Jonas Brothers' performance and then made their way to the party.

Bhumi and Samiksha with the Jonas Brothers.

Amrita Arora posing with a friend (left) and Malaika Arora posing for a selfie with another friend.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of her and Samiksha posing with the three Jonas Brothers at the party. Bhumi decked up in a pink top and a black skirt while Samiksha was in a black cutout dress. Samiksha also shared a slightly blurred selfie which showed her and Bhumi posing with Nick and Joe Jonas.

Malaika decked up in a denim print spaghetti top and mini skirt paired with a white blazer and heels. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she reposted a selfie shared by a friend at the party. Her sister and former actor Amrita Arora wore a black outfit to the bash as per the theme.

Among other guests were Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Shriram Nene and Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam wore a black dress with a blazer while Madhuri arrived in blazer and pants.

The Jonas Brothers' live performance

The Jonas Brothers performed for one-and-a-half hours at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai, on the first day of the second edition of Lollapalooza India. Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, was greeted with chants of "jiju, jiju" (brother-in-law) throughout his performance. They performed to their hit numbers including Celebrate, Sucker, What a Man Gotta Do, Close and Jealous. Nick surprised everyone with his own version of Maan Meri Jaan along with rapper King on the stage, who sang in Hindi.