Inside Priyanka Chopra's Wimbledon Royal Box with Natasha Poonawalla, mini sandwiches and sunset concert

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Saturday to share multiple pictures of her day out at the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals. She was joined by her friend Natasha Poonawalla, wife of Serum Institute of India's Adar Poonawalla.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra showed her fans the food she enjoyed and the after-match band performance at sunset. Sharing a selfie with Natasha, she wrote, "Girls Day Out @natashapoonawalla #wimbledon." She shared another picture of some cucumber sandwiches, strawberries and tea cakes she enjoyed in her 'Royal Box'. There was also a video of a band singing for the guests at sunset.

Priyanka was among the many celebrities who attended the match between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. There were also Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Dame Maggie Smith and many others present at the venue. British royal couple Duke and Duchess of Cambridge--Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the match and handed the winner's trophy to Ashleigh.

Priyanka was seated on the third row while Kate and Williams took the first row. Between them were tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, in the second row.

She also shared pictures of a white Wimbledon gift box and a glossy purple booklet to the royal box. She also shared videos of Ashleigh after the win and called her a 'champ'.

The actor has been in London since last year, working on multiple projects such as her rom-com Text For You and upcoming web series Citadel. She made a trip to the US last month to visit her recently inaugurated restaurant Sona in New York and check out her haircare range at Target, a popular supermarket chain.

Priyanka's upcoming projects also include Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves, a dance reality show with husband Nick Jonas and another show with Mindy Kaling.