Inside Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's adrenaline-filled New Zealand trip with helicopter rides, Māori guides. See pics

Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently took a vacation filled with ‘love, laughter, and a touch of adrenaline’. The couple are exploring the great outdoors of New Zealand, exploring Aotearoa during its autumn season. Photographs from the trip show them soaking in the untouched nature and scenic vistas. (Also Read: ‘Finally Rajkummar Rao in a new genre’: Fans react to action-packed Maalik trailer, cheer for Prosenjit Chatterjee too) Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao riding in a helicopter by Lake Taupō, New Zealand.

Inside Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa’s NZ trip

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa specifically chose New Zealand for its nature and the locals. Art-filled vineyards, helicopter rides and more seem to have featured on their itinerary. They walked hand-in-hand at the installations and majestic windchimes at the Brick Bay Wine and Sculpture Trail just outside of Auckland. In a playful moment, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa even recreated Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam on a quirky Covid-era social distancing bench.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao at Brick Bay Wine and Sculpture Trail.

The couple also seemed taken by the country's unique golden and crimson-hued foliage, taking a moment to soak in the beauty of the lake. They also visited an ecological site called Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, where native forest thrives behind the longest pest-proof fence. A local Māori guide, Ringi, and a conservationist named Jesse guided them along the way. “Love, laughter, and a touch of adrenaline — this was truly a date in the sky, New Zealand style; something we can check off our bucket list,” Rajkummar said in a statement.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari.

Recent work

Rajkummar had a busy 2024 with multiple releases. He started off the year with Srikanth and then starred in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. He also narrated for the films Wild Wild Punjab and Naam. This year, he kicked off the year with Bhool Chuk Maaf and will soon star in Maalik and Toaster.

Patralekhaa was seen in Wild Wild Punjab and the Netflix web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack in 2024. This year, she starred in Phule. She will soon star in Suryast and Raj & DK's web series Gulkanda Tales.