Inside Raveena Tandon's US trip: Pre-birthday Shawn Mendes-Coldplay concert, Karwa Chauth celebration and Halloween prep

Raveena Tandon is currently stationed in the US with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The actor, who celebrated her 47th birthday on Tuesday, has been sharing glimpses of her stay and it seems like she is having a ball.

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Raveena revealed that she and Rasha attended the We Can Survive concert where Shawn Mendes, Coldplay, Doja Cat and Maroon 5, among others, were performing. She shared videos of herself and her daughter enjoying the concert. "#allaboutlastnight #audacy #wecansurvive @shawnmendes @bep @dojacat @coldplay @thekidlaroi @maroon5 Entry was permitted only on basis of negative Covid tests and double vaccination certificates," she captioned the post.

Rasha, who seems to be a huge fan of Shawn, also made a reel focusing on the Stitches singer. She also shared a series of videos featuring Raveena. "Never yelled so much in my life," she captioned the post.

Raveena also revealed that she fasted on Karwa Chauth and performed a puja. In one of the pictures, she was joined by other women, who were also fasting on the occasion, and performing a prayer ceremony. In another, she held a sieve in one hand while her husband, Anil Thadani, connected with her via video call.

Raveena Tandon celebrated Karwa Chauth in the US.

Given that Halloween is just a few days away, Raveena also shared glimpses of the preparations taking place in Los Angeles. She posed with ghost-like figurines and fake skeletons placed at the property that she is staying at. "Enter at your own risk! We Walkin amongst the dead! #halloweentime #ladiaries," she captioned the post.

In a new interview with a leading daily, Raveena revealed that she is scouting for universities for Rasha. However, a birthday bash has been planned. "Birthday this year is surely going to be exciting and a little different. I will be in the States celebrating it with my daughter, so it's going to be really sweet. I believe she has been secretly planning a surprise too, which is adorable. We are here exploring universities for her. But, I will definitely miss my son and my husband. Celebrations shall continue once I'm back in Mumbai," she said.