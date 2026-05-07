Inside Saba Pataudi's 50th birthday bash: Soha hosted lunch, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor showered her with gifts

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi celebrated her 50th birthday on May 1 with an intimate family gathering at home. Days later, Saba shared glimpses from the celebration on social media and penned a heartfelt note thanking her family and friends for making the milestone birthday memorable. The celebration saw the presence of her siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan along with their families.

Inside Saba Pataudi's 50th birthday celebration

Inside pictures from Saba Pataudi's 50th birthday celebration.

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On Wednesday, Saba took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos from the birthday celebration. The house was decorated with colourful balloons, including a large display reading “Saba’s 50th Birthday” along with a giant “50” balloon arrangement. Saba looked elegant in a black floral dress for the occasion. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen twinning in white shirts and blue denims, while Soha opted for a stylish blue co-ord set. Kunal Kemmu also joined the celebration in a casual look. Several of Saba’s close friends were also present at the gathering.

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{{^usCountry}} In one of the videos shared by Saba, she was seen cutting two birthday cakes while Saif and Soha joked around and teased her. The sibling bond was clearly the highlight of the evening. Along with the photos, Saba penned a long gratitude note. She wrote, "1st May 2026! Familia. 50th....Lovin it! There is more to come...but this was a special beginning to a beautiful journey ahead +++ Thank you Soha for hosting this lunch!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one of the videos shared by Saba, she was seen cutting two birthday cakes while Saif and Soha joked around and teased her. The sibling bond was clearly the highlight of the evening. Along with the photos, Saba penned a long gratitude note. She wrote, "1st May 2026! Familia. 50th....Lovin it! There is more to come...but this was a special beginning to a beautiful journey ahead +++ Thank you Soha for hosting this lunch!" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also mentioned the thoughtful gifts and wishes she received from family members. Thanking Kareena, she wrote, "Bebo for the fabulous balloons, card and gift..bhai too! Inni card and jeh baba voice note were gems! All of you for making it special. This year started....on a fabulous note! Missed the boys. Jeh Tim Iggy and of course Sara too! And Amma!! Love you all! Thank uuuuu." Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also mentioned the thoughtful gifts and wishes she received from family members. Thanking Kareena, she wrote, "Bebo for the fabulous balloons, card and gift..bhai too! Inni card and jeh baba voice note were gems! All of you for making it special. This year started....on a fabulous note! Missed the boys. Jeh Tim Iggy and of course Sara too! And Amma!! Love you all! Thank uuuuu." Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

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Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Kartavya, directed by Pulkit. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Hussain in key roles. The film is set to release on Netflix on May 15. He also has Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, will next be seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, although its release date is yet to be announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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