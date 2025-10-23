Inside Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Temple visit: Long trek, chat with locals, and ignoring selfie requests

Actor Sara Ali Khan embarked on a spiritual journey and visited the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Taking to Instagram, she shared a string of photos and videos from her trip. Sara Ali Khan recently visited the Kedarnath Temple.

Sara Ali Khan shares pics from her Kedarnath Temple visit

Sara gave different poses and smiled after she reached the temple. The actor was accompanied by her friend. Sara was seen praying outside a temple, watching the sunset, and enjoying the view of the mountains. She also clicked pictures and videos during her trek.

Sara meets local people, feasts on different delicacies

In a video, Sara was seen learning about a type of food from the local people while sitting inside a tent. She was also seen tasting "ghee waali rajma" as she sat inside a person's home. Sara also posed for a photo with the local people. She also posted a picture of herself feasting on parathas at a restaurant.

Sharing the post, Sara wrote, "Jai Shree Kedar (folded hands, trident, nazar amulet, snow-capped mountain, and sunrise emojis). The only place in the world that feels totally familiar and still leaves me awestruck and in wonder every single time (heart eyes and heart hand emojis). Only gratitude (folded hands emoji). Thank you for giving me everything that I have and making me everything that I am."

Internet reacts as person bothers Sara while she prays

In another clip, shared earlier this month, Sara sat near the temple on the ground, cross-legged. A person approached her for a selfie, but she ignored him. However, the person kept talking to her for a photo. Sara was seen looking ahead and avoiding the person. Reacting to the video, a person commented, "Leave her alone. She is feeling uncomfortable." A fan said, "Why is that boy disturbing her?" "Let her meditate/pray in peace," wrote an Instagram user.

About Sara's films

Sara has a special connection with Kedarnath as her debut film in 2018 was of the same name. The romantic disaster film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Pati, Patni aur Woh 2.