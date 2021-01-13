Inside Shweta Basu Prasad's glam birthday party: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra attend; Shweta stuns in red
Film and television actor Shweta Basu Prasad turned 30 on Tuesday and celebrated her big day with all her close friends. Shweta partied at a bar in Mumbai and joining her were some popular faces from Bollywood.
Shweta shared pictures from her birthday party on Instagram on Tuesday night. She was seen in a stunning red dress, surrounded by all her friends. There was actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, dressed in a grey shirt and blue pants, and Sanya Malhotra, who was seen in a black dress. There were also Saqib Saleem, Suhail Nayyar and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
Shweta also penned a note about hitting the milestone year. "I am not sure why are people so scared of turning 30. It's a great age. Today, I am the best version of myself yet. I love my job, financially independent, spiritually aligned and single," she wrote. "There's a weird misconception in society that aging is problematic. Most people are so scared to embrace their age. While age is just a number, it's also years of learning, unlearning, acknowledging, overcoming, loving, forgiving, adulting and everything beautiful life has to offer," she added.
Shweta had announced her divorce from Rohit Mittal in 2019, a year after they got married. In a post shared on Instagram, Shweta had written, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan posts throwback pic with son Abhishek, shares how he gave his first autograph at the age of 14
She was last seen in Zee5 movie, Comedy Couple, with Saqib Saleem. She shot to fame as a child actor in popular television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and also featured in the show Karishma Kaa Karishma. Her performance in films such as Makdee and Iqbal got her kudos from critics as well.
She returned to the small screen by bagging the lead role in the TV show, Chandra Nandini.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here
- Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu
- Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts
- Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death
- Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar returns to social media: Wanted some sanity, had to get out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saiyami Kher: After Mirzya didn’t work, filmmakers who'd signed me hired others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline
- Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir’s jersey behind her?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri
- Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share her excitement about celebrating her first Lohri as a married woman. Check out new pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj defends himself
- Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox