Inside Shweta Basu Prasad's glam birthday party: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra attend; Shweta stuns in red

Film and television actor Shweta Basu Prasad turned 30 on Tuesday and celebrated her big day with all her close friends. Shweta partied at a bar in Mumbai and joining her were some popular faces from Bollywood.

Shweta shared pictures from her birthday party on Instagram on Tuesday night. She was seen in a stunning red dress, surrounded by all her friends. There was actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, dressed in a grey shirt and blue pants, and Sanya Malhotra, who was seen in a black dress. There were also Saqib Saleem, Suhail Nayyar and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Shweta also penned a note about hitting the milestone year. "I am not sure why are people so scared of turning 30. It's a great age. Today, I am the best version of myself yet. I love my job, financially independent, spiritually aligned and single," she wrote. "There's a weird misconception in society that aging is problematic. Most people are so scared to embrace their age. While age is just a number, it's also years of learning, unlearning, acknowledging, overcoming, loving, forgiving, adulting and everything beautiful life has to offer," she added.

Shweta had announced her divorce from Rohit Mittal in 2019, a year after they got married. In a post shared on Instagram, Shweta had written, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

She was last seen in Zee5 movie, Comedy Couple, with Saqib Saleem. She shot to fame as a child actor in popular television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and also featured in the show Karishma Kaa Karishma. Her performance in films such as Makdee and Iqbal got her kudos from critics as well.

She returned to the small screen by bagging the lead role in the TV show, Chandra Nandini.

