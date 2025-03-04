Inside Suhana Khan's Bali trip with friend Jasmine: From posing at sunsets to enjoying waterfall. See post

Suhana Khan, actor and daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, recently took a trip to Bali, Indonesia, with her friend Jasmine. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Suhana shared a bunch of pictures from her trip. (Also Read | Ananya Panday opens up about her bond with BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, says she craves more ‘alone time’) Suhana Khan took a trip to Bali recently.

Suhana takes a trip to Bali with her friend

The first few photos showed Suhana Khan posing at sunset. She was seen in a red outfit. She also posted a picture and a video of a waterfall. She also gave a brief glimpse of her toys resting in a bag as the sea was seen in the distance. Suhana also shared a photo of Jasmine, who looked away from the camera.

Suhana shares pics from trip

The last picture featured two toy monkeys gifted to Suhana and Jasmine by their hosts. She shared the photos with the caption, "To sum it up (monkey emoji) @jasminemarchio." Suhana geo-tagged the location as Bali, Indonesia. Reacting to the post, her cousin Alia Chhiba, "What about the caption?" Suhana responded with woman shrugging emojis. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a picture with Jasmine.

Suhana shared a picture with Jasmine.

About Suhana

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film The Archies in 2023. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, among others. She will reportedly feature in Shah Rukh's next film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The movie will go on floors in March 2025 and release globally in 2026. Reportedly, the film has been written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. Abbas Tyrewala is King's dialogue writer. King will also feature Abhishek Bachchan apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.

A Pinkvilla report last year in December said that "conversations are on with an A-List actress" to be cast alongside Shah Rukh, adding that an "announcement shall be made shortly".