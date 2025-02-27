Ananya Panday opens up about her bond with BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, says she craves more ‘alone time’

Ananya reveals

During a conversation with Vogue India, Ananya gave an insight about her bond with Suhana, Shanaya and Navya Naveli Nanda. In an interview with the magazine, Navya asked Ananya how she takes care of yourself between hectic schedules.

To which, Ananya said, “Talking to you is one way. No matter how busy I am, spending time with my friends over a meal or a meme is an immediate cure. I have two group chats: one with Suhana, Shanaya and you, called Ananya’s Fans, and the other with my school friends of 14 years called Oz, named after the first movie we watched together. While I find relatability in friends within the industry, my circle outside has nothing to do with movies and keeps me grounded. Off-duty, I crave more alone time ever since I started living by myself. I hated it initially and made sure my parents were always around. Now I enjoy simple pleasures like reading, watching a movie or spending time with my dog, Riot”.

In the same interview, Suhana also questioned her about watching America’s Next Top Model together, and going on to be on the cover of Vogue India. She asked how she has evolved as a person.

“Our catch-ups and DMs still revolve around debating reality TV series like Too Hot To Handle (2020-) and Love Is Blind (2020-). I am more or less the same, but people think I’ve changed more than I do. I’m constantly evolving as an actor, but as a person I’m way more comfortable, confident and less of a people pleaser. Earlier, I couldn’t enter a party alone and would overthink to the point of driving myself crazy. My brain was occupied with thoughts: “Do they like me? Do they not like me? Have I said the right or wrong thing?” Now, I don’t care as much about the smaller things that aren’t in my control,” Ananya said.

Ananya’s work files

Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, for which she received positive reviews. She also had the web series Call Me Bae, which released on Prime Video.

Ananya will next be seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, alongside Lakshay. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is expected to hit theaters in 2025, with an official release date to be announced later. She also has a Dharma Productions film about Indian lawyer and statesman C Sankaran Nair, in which she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.